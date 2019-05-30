Traffic diversions in central Delhi today for PM’s swearing-in event

Commuters driving through New Delhi and Central Delhi areas may face traffic snarls on Thursday evening as arterial roads will remain closed for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet.

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said elaborate arrangements had been made and roads leading to Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the ceremony is scheduled, would remain closed for public between 4pm and 9pm on Thursday.

The advisory said roads, including Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhawan, areas around north and south block fountains, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed.

“Traffic diversions have been made for the rush coming from Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Thyagaraj Marg and S.P. Marg,” the advisory read.

Similarly, traffic will be diverted from Kushak Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road, beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan), areas that are expected to face congestion, the traffic police said.

First Published: May 30, 2019 03:07 IST