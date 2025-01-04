Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic personnel save retired cop from burning car on Mumbai-Nashik highway

PTI |
Jan 04, 2025 10:53 PM IST

The retired police officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Three traffic cops acted swiftly to pull a retired police officer from his car after it caught fire on the busy Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Thane on Saturday, an official said.

The traffic cops stopped a passing water tanker and used its water to control the flames. (Representative/Unsplash)
The traffic cops stopped a passing water tanker and used its water to control the flames. (Representative/Unsplash)

The car burst into flames around 7.30 pm when the ex-police officer was on his way towards Nashik, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat.

He said Bipin Trimbak Bhosale, Vijay Kisan Chavan and Satish Nana Lahare of his department stopped a passing water tanker and used its water to control the flames. Though the vehicle was charred, they managed to rescue its occupant.

The retired officer, whose name has not been disclosed, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Shirsat said the timely action also averted a massive traffic jam on the busy carriageway.

“Without waiting for assistance, the trio demonstrated exceptional presence of mind and decisiveness. Their action prevented chaos on one of the busiest routes in the region,” he added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On