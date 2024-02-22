 Trafficking of exotic wildlife species a grave threat: CBI director Praveen Sood | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Trafficking of exotic wildlife species a grave threat: CBI director Praveen Sood

Trafficking of exotic wildlife species a grave threat: CBI director Praveen Sood

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 08:27 PM IST

The regional investigative and analytical case meeting on exotic species trafficking, convened at the CBI headquarters, is hosting domain experts from India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand

New Delhi: The trafficking of exotic wildlife species presents a grave threat, necessitating heightened international collaboration and exchange of intelligence among law enforcement agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood (Twitter/@CBIHeadquarters)
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood (Twitter/@CBIHeadquarters)

Sood was speaking at the inauguration of an international meeting on the issue co-hosted by the CBI and Interpol.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The regional investigative and analytical case meeting on exotic species trafficking, convened at the CBI headquarters, is hosting domain experts from India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Officials in the know of the matter said that the primary focus of the meeting will be on comprehending the modus operandi and trafficking routes employed for live exotic animals and birds within the region, among other pertinent topics.

Experts participating in the meeting will not only identify information lacunae but will also explore the potential for sharing criminal information, discern transnational networks, and deliberate on prioritising targets implicated in trafficking transactions, said officials.

In his inaugural address, Sood underscored that each participating nation harbours a diverse biodiversity, including rare and endangered species, targeted by transnational poaching and smuggling networks.

Reiterating India’s commitment to the conservation and protection of exotic species, he highlighted the multi-faceted approach combining legal frameworks, robust enforcement mechanisms, international cooperation, and community involvement.

He said the trafficking of exotic wildlife species presents a grave threat, necessitating heightened international collaboration and exchange of intelligence among law enforcement agencies.

Hyuk Lee, Criminal Intelligence Officer from Interpol’s Environmental Security Unit, emphasized the imperative to enhance understanding of trafficking routes and modus operandi. He said the meeting will significantly contribute to disrupting and dismantling the illicit supply chains sustaining this nefarious trade.

The Indian delegation in this collaborative summit will comprise the officers from the CBI, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The gathering will engage in the exchange of insights on transnational criminal networks and relevant Interpol notices.

Outlined in the agenda is a deliberate effort to optimize the use of Interpol channels to combat wildlife crimes, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

As the national central bureau for Interpol in India, the CBI diligently coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country for seamless cooperation with the international police organization, he said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On