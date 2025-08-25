Affair turns tragic as Karnataka man stuffs ‘chemical powder’ in lover's mouth, kills her over argument

A 20-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by her lover in Karnataka's Mysuru after the man stuffed her mouth with "chemical powder" following a heated argument. Following a heated argument, the accused stuffed Darshitha's mouth with some "chemical stuff", resulting in her death. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Police said the incident took place at a lodge on Saturday in the Bherya village of Mysuru's Saligrama taluk, news agency PTI reported.

The victim, identified as Darshitha, was reportedly a resident of Hunsur taluk's Gerasanahalli village. Though married to a man from Kerala, she was in an illicit relationship with the accused.

Police said that Siddaraju was arrested, adding that he tried to mislead investigators by presenting her death as a result of a "mobile blast".

What happened at the lodge?

A heated argument broke out between Darshitha and Siddaraju during their stay at the lodge. He stuffed her mouth with a chemical powder combination and killed her.

After she died, the accused screamed that a mobile phone had exploded. However, the lodge staff did not find any mobile phone upon arriving at the room.

When they asked Siddaraju about the alleged phone, he claimed that he threw it out of the window, a senior police officer was cited as saying. Later, the staff looked for the mobile phone but failed to find it. They became suspicious of the accused and informed the police about the incident.

On the basis of their probe, police arrested Siddaraju after he confessed to the crime.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police, Vishnuvardhan N, said, "The victim was married to someone who is in Kerala, but she was in a relationship with the accused. We are further investigating the reason behind this murder. He used a chemical powder combination to kill her, which is currently being examined by the FSL (Forensic experts) team to ascertain its nature."

A case has been registered in this regard at the Saligrama police station and further investigation is underway.