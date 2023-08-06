Home / India News / 4 killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

4 killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Aug 06, 2023 12:25 AM IST

Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries in a car accident in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police officers familiar with the matter said

Hyderabad: Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries, when the car which they were travelling in lost control and hit a roadside tree, in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Saturday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

Andhra: Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries in a car accident (Representative Image)
Andhra: Four people were killed and one person sustained injuries in a car accident (Representative Image)

According to the police, the incident happened at Ravi Venkatampalli village of Tadipatri Mandal (block) on the national highway (NH 544D). The deceased were identified as Mohan Reddy (27), Vishnu Chowdary (24), Naresh Reddy (28) and Maru Sagar Reddy (28).

“Another person, Srinivas Reddy, received serious injuries. He was rushed to the government hospital at Tadipatri and his condition is stable at present. The bodies of the deceased were also shifted to the same hospital for post mortem,” Tadipatri (rural) sub-inspector of police Ghouse Mohammad Basha said.

According to the SI, the victims were returning from a party hosted by Mohan Reddy, who had bought the new car recently. “They all consumed liquor and had a late-night dinner at Tadipatri. Later, they came out on the highway for a drive,” he said.

At Ravi Venkatampalli, Mohan Reddy who was driving the vehicle at a high speed, lost control over the steering as a result of which it swerved off the road and hit a tree, resulting in the instant death of four persons and injuries to another, the SI said.

The police registered a case of accident and are investigating the incident.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out