Three killed, several injured after two buses collide in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed while several others got injured in a collision between two buses in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Thursday evening, officials said. While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. (Representative file image)

According to the police, the two private buses had a head-on collision on the National Highway (NH) 206 near the Kumudvathi River bridge.

While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Also Read: Gujarat: 5 killed, 6 injured in Kalol after bus runs over crowd

All the deceased and injured have been identified.

According to officials, a bus belonging to Venkatamahalakshmi Transport which was on its way to Shivamogga from Shikaripur via Choradi collided head-on with another private bus belonging to Srinivasa Transport which was heading towards Sagara from Shivamogga.

The incident occurred in an accident-prone area, officials added.

At least three people were said to be in a critical condition and taken to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga city for treatment, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.