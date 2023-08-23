Police constable dies in gun misfire in Hyderabad

A 28-year-old head constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) force died when his service rifle went off accidentally at a police outpost in Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday, a senior police official said. The deceased cop was identified as Bhupati Srikanth from the 12th battalion of the Telangana State Special Police. (Representative Image)

The deceased cop was identified as Bhupati Srikanth from the 12th battalion of TSSP, working on guard duty at Kabutar Khana police outpost near Hussaini Alam in the old city of Hyderabad.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Syed Jahangeer told reporters that Srikanth went to bed in the outpost at around 1am and 1.30am. “Some time later, a loud sound of gunfire was heard in the room. His colleagues rushed into the room only to find Srikanth in a pool of blood. His weapon – a carbine gun, was lying beside him,” Jahangeer said.

“He was immediately rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet injury, while undergoing treatment,” the additional DCP said.

He said the misfire might have happened when Srikanth was counting the bullets in the gun before going to bed. “We have registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to OGH mortuary for post mortem,” he added.

According to Vinay, one of his colleagues at the Hussaini Alam police outpost, Srikanth, who hailed from Appannapet village of Suryapet district, belonged to the 2018 batch. He was to get married shortly and was shifted from APSP battalion to Hussaini Alam police station outpost on guard duty recently.

“Having been from a poor family, Srikanth was very passionate about his duty and was working with a lot of commitment. We regularly deposit our weapons in the locker in the outpost before going to bed. Maybe, the gun misfired while he was checking it before depositing it in the locker,” Vinay added.

