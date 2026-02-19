‘Train bounces like table tennis ball’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags 'dangerous' Delhi-Chandigarh rail route

"The up line and Downline from Chandigarh to Delhi is very dangerous is certain places. The train bounces like a Table Tennis ball in certain places and wobbles like crazy on its normal pace also. The swaying movement is so bad that tea or coffee swirl as if there is a storm in the tea or coffee cup," Tewari's X post read.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday flagged the 'dangerous' rail line network between Chandigarh and Delhi, saying the train "bounces like a table tennis ball" at some places.

He tagged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the issue, citing risks to passengers.

He said he, along with his colleague Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, flagged the issue 12 months back, but there was "no improvement".

"Please get the situation remedied. It does not appear to be safe. I again experienced it today morning on 12006 Delhi - Kalka Shatabdi today morning," he added.

"The concerned officers have been instructed to personally inspect the section in details today itself and take corrective action accordingly please," it said.

The railway stretch between Delhi and Chandigarh is 245 km long. There are about 10 major curves spanning over 32 km on the existing route.