e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Train reversed for 1 km to rescue passenger who fell off in Maharashtra

Train reversed for 1 km to rescue passenger who fell off in Maharashtra

The incident took place around 9.30 am between Pardhande and Maheji railway stations near Jalgaon, about 425 km from Mumbai.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 04:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Thane , India-January 29, 2014: Railway authorities to undertake 375 crore Kalyan - Airoli railway track project. If all goes as per plan, Train guard R B Paradhe and loco pilot A K Pandy then reversed the train for about a kilometre to pick up the injured man.
Thane , India-January 29, 2014: Railway authorities to undertake 375 crore Kalyan - Airoli railway track project. If all goes as per plan, Train guard R B Paradhe and loco pilot A K Pandy then reversed the train for about a kilometre to pick up the injured man.(HT Representative Photo)
         

A Devlali-Bhusawal passenger train was reversed for about a kilometre in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Thursday to rescue a passenger who had fallen off, a railway official said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am between Pardhande and Maheji railway stations near Jalgaon, about 425 km from Mumbai.

Rahul Patil, a passenger, fell off the train as it approached Maheji station, the official said, adding that Patil’s friends immediately pulled the alarm chain.

Train guard R B Paradhe and loco pilot A K Pandy then reversed the train for about a kilometre to pick up the injured man.

Patil was handed over to Government Railway Police in Jalgaon and was admitted to a private hospital, he added.

Divisional railway manager of Central Railway’s Bhusawal division, Vivek Gupta, lauded the train crew’s quick decision which probably saved the passenger’s life. It was safe to reverse a train, he said.

The crew would be felicitated for their action, a railway spokesperson said. The train was, however, delayed by over an hour because of the incident.

tags
top news
Al Qaeda’s Yemen leader killed in counterterrorism operation, says Trump
Al Qaeda’s Yemen leader killed in counterterrorism operation, says Trump
27 terrorists now being trained at Balakot for attack on India, says Intel
27 terrorists now being trained at Balakot for attack on India, says Intel
Acrimonious campaign for Delhi assembly elections ends; over to poll booths
Acrimonious campaign for Delhi assembly elections ends; over to poll booths
Train reversed for 1 km to rescue passenger who fell off in Maharashtra
Train reversed for 1 km to rescue passenger who fell off in Maharashtra
Dissent brews within Karnataka BJP after cabinet expansion
Dissent brews within Karnataka BJP after cabinet expansion
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
Wife among 3 held for murder of Hindu outfit leader Ranjeet Bachchan in UP
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘They look after their players’:Ex-Pak captain on why India is ahead of Pak
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news