e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways

Trains will resume in Punjab only after blockades along tracks are removed: Railways

A joint team of state government officials and the director general of the Railway Protection Force was reviewing the situation in the state, said railway board chairman and CEO VK Yadav

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:40 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers participate in 'Rail Roko' protest over the farm reform bills, at Devi Dass Pura village about 20 km from Amritsar, Punjab, earlier in October.
Farmers participate in 'Rail Roko' protest over the farm reform bills, at Devi Dass Pura village about 20 km from Amritsar, Punjab, earlier in October.(File photo)
         

The Centre will resume train services in Punjab only when blockades along railway tracks are cleared, railway board chairman and CEO VK Yadav said on Thursday, adding that the state government has assured that all blockades will be removed by Friday.

Till Thursday evening, 14 out of 32 blockades had been removed, Yadav said. A joint team of state government officials and the director general of the Railway Protection Force was reviewing the situation in the state, he said.

“We have been assured by the Punjab government that all blockades will be removed by Friday morning. 14 of 32 blockades have been removed on Thursday. We will resume all train services once the tracks come back in our control,” Yadav said at a press conference.

“We (railway ministry) only have two conditions for the state government; there should be no compromise on safety, and blockades should be removed. Our maintenance teams are ready, as soon as tracks are under rail control, we will run the trains,” he added.

Trains have been suspended in the state since September 24 due to the agitation over farm bills cleared by the Centre during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The state is also facing critical shortage of coal stock across power plants leading to massive power cuts due to the prolonged suspension of goods trains by the railways.

Amid tussle between the Centre and the state government over allowing the passage of trains in the state, the Indian Railways has claimed losses of nearly Rs1,200 crore in freight revenue with more than 2,225 goods trains suspended and 1,350 passenger trains cancelled or diverted.

According to railways’ data, nearly 70 trains are affected per day, in total 1,373 passenger trains have had to be cancelled or diverted, leading to losses of Rs45 crore.

Earlier in the day, railway minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Punjab seeking his intervention in resuming train services. In a letter to Goyal on behalf of the group, Ashwani Sharma, Punjab state president of the BJP, alleged that the state is literally “under siege” of the state government which is playing politics. HT has reviewed the letter.

According to the Centre, all inward and outward goods transportation, including essential commodities, has adversely been affected in the northern states and Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

“The minister assured [Punjab MPs] that Railways was ready to resume operations of the train service as soon as the state government ensures that it is fully safe to operate/ run the trains and that the tracks are fully cleared. Safety in running of trains is of Paramount importance. He further informed the MPs that officials of Railway Board have been in touch with officials of state government to seek early clearance of tracks and would continue to do the same,” the ministry said in a statement.

tags
top news
CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened
CBI handicapped in 7 states: Here’s what it means, why it happened
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at lowest in five months
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai at lowest in five months
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
From Rajasthan to Delhi, states which have banned firecrackers
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Over 70% children with Covid-19 are asymptomatic: AIIMS data
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
Covid-19: From Bharat Biotech vaccine launch to AstraZeneca’s hopes
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
IPL 2020 | ‘Bumrah and Archer would stand out in any era’: Brian Lara
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In