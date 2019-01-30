Tranquillity, peace along border key to ensure smooth ties with China, says government

India reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border with China to ensure the smooth development of bilateral relations during a meeting of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on border affairs.

At the meeting in New Delhi, both sides reviewed the situation in border areas “with a view to ensure peace and tranquillity in accordance with the strategic guidance given” by Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping during the Wuhan Summit, an official statement said.

This was the 13th meeting of the working mechanism, established in 2012 for consultations and coordination for managing border areas and to strengthen communication and cooperation, including between border security personnel.

The two sides reviewed progress in implementing various confidence-building measures to enhance mutual trust and understanding. Pranay Verma, joint secretary (east Asia) led the Indian team, and the Chinese delegation was led by Yi Xianliang, a director general in the foreign ministry.

The India-China joint working group on counter-terrorism, which met in Beijing during January 29-30, assessed and exchanged views on the regional and international counter-terrorism situation, areas of mutual concern, and cooperation at different levels. The next round of dialogue will be held in India, a separate statement said.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 23:44 IST