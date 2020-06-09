Validity of expiring motor licence, permits extended till September 30

india

The government has further extended the validity of documents related to motor vehicles such as license, registration or fitness certificate to end of September this year in view of the difficulties in renewal and extension of official documents during the lockdown phase creating a likely pendency. An official communication to this effect was made by the union road transport and highways ministry on Tuesday.

Following minister Nitin Gadkari’s announcement to this effect, an advisory has been issued to all states and Union Territories over the grant of extension to the validity date of motor vehicle documents till September this year, said an official release from the ministry.

The extension follows a similar order released on March 30 that extended the validity of fitness, permit, driving license, registration or any other concerned motor vehicle related document otherwise set to expire on or after February 1, 2020 to May 31 and the enforcement authorities were advised to treat such documents valid till June 30.

The order was released after the government shut down most government offices and non-essential services on March 25 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and ordered people to stay at home. While the lockdown provisions have been eased considerably, the government is granting people more time to get renewals done.

“Considering the situation for prevention of Covid 19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advice for extension of this period till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes,” the official statement says.

Additionally, the ministry on 21st May this year had relaxed the fees validity and additional fee under Rule 32 or Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 till 31st July 2020.

The official release says that states and UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other acts for relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal or penalty so that people could be provided relief during these difficult period of pandemic outbreak.