‘Trauma, fractures, stitches’: Faridabad gang-rape survivor battles ‘immense pain’, unable to speak; kids ‘terrified'

The Faridabad gang-rape survivor was unable to record her statement before the police, even two days after the horrific crime that left her in deep trauma. A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving van and thrown out of the speeding vehicle. The police said that instead of taking her to her destination, the accused duo drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car. (Picture for representation/Hindustan Times)

The survivor, who is a mother of three children, sustained multiple fractures, including severe injuries to the right side of her face and shoulder.

“She is unable to speak,” the victim’s elder sister was quoted as saying by a TOI report. She also mentioned that the victim's children are in immense pain and terrified to see her in this condition.

Also read| Broken eye socket, deep cuts on face: 5 shocking details of Faridabad gang rape

The woman, who had been living with her parents following marital issues, suffered serious head and facial injuries that required more than 12 stitches.

She is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the city, where she is undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and deep wounds, Hindustan Times had earlier reported.

The two accused, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested and produced before a city court on Wednesday. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Also read| Two detained for gang rape after offering lift in Faridabad

The accused drove the van to a deserted stretch on the Gurugram–Faridabad road, where they allegedly took turns raping the woman. She was assaulted for nearly two to three hours before being thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar between 3 am and 4 am on Tuesday. The van was reportedly moving at a speed of over 90 kmph when she was pushed out, PTI quoted police officials as saying.

Blood samples of the accused have been collected to determine whether they were intoxicated at the time of the assault. Police said a test identification parade will be conducted once the survivor is discharged from the hospital.

A case of gang rape was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday, based on the complaint filed by the survivor’s sister.

Investigators revealed that the accused took advantage of poor visibility caused by dense fog on the isolated road. A police officer familiar with the investigation said the suspects stopped the van at a secluded spot where the crime took place. “While one of them raped her inside the vehicle, the other stood guard outside. After the assault, they brought her back to the city and threw her out of the speeding van,” the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies)