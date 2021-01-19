Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction

By Neha LM Tripathi

With the mass inoculation against Covid-19 in India and availability of vaccines in other parts of the world, travel portals are looking forward to a healthier 2021 for the industry. Unlike last year, with over six weekends in the year, portals expect travellers to explore new places as they have already seen a surge in enquiries for short rejuvenation trips for 2021.

Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.

It has been noticed that, over years, multiple short breaks to relax, reconnect and rejuvenate have become the order of the day for leisure travellers. People look to pause and unwind at quaint, tranquil properties in the hills of Himachal or Uttarakhand, or at beaches of Goa and Pondicherry – spending more time with their loved ones and make the most of the hotel and in-room amenities.

Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip, said, "Bookings on MakeMyTrip indicate that couples, small groups of friends and families with kids have already started searching, planning and booking staycations for long-weekends in 2021 starting with the Republic Day. As travel sentiment revives, we hope to see more takers for long weekend travel in the coming months."

Cleartrip said they saw a revival in the last quarter of 2020, catalyzed by seasonal demand and easing restrictions. “In 2021, we expect the large pent up demand to further convert into bookings. The vaccination plans will significantly aid the recovery in travel volumes, and as nations continue their vaccination drives, we may also see international travel restrictions easing. Travel will also be spurred by the number of long weekends this year, evenly spread out across all quarters," said it's spokesperson.

According to Yatra.com, the travel and hospitality industry is gearing up with customized services among others to attract more travellers and quick getaways as a trend has increased exponentially in the past few years with a number of travellers across India packing their bags and setting out on journeys.

Sabina Chopra, co-founder and COO, corporate travel & head industry relations, Yatra.com said, “ In 2021, we can expect this trend to grow further in demand, as travellers plan their travel before or after the weekends. The vaccine announcement is also expected to push this growth furthermore as we foresee people planning their trips judiciously while taking all precautionary measures in terms of health and safety."

"For January, at Yatra.com we have witnessed an increase in demand for two upcoming long weekends of Republic Day and Makar Sankranti where travellers enquired about holiday packages as well as alternate accommodation options largely in 4/5 star properties, homestays and villas among others in offbeat locations as people continue to set out for shorter escapes,” she added.