Dipke's 4-year-old post on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ goes viral: 'Nothing more than a travel vlog'

A four-year-old social media post by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has gone viral, in which he appears to be critical of the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mega 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2022.

Abhijeet Dipke's post went viral after the CJP itself said it had contacted leaders across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, and invited them to Jantar Mantar. (HT Photo via Sanchit Khanna/PTI)

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The post has gone viral at a time when opposition leaders are lining up to support the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, as well as activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which entered its 19th day on Thursday. Follow live updates related to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

It also comes after the CJP itself said it had contacted leaders across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, and invited them to Jantar Mantar to show support for the protesting students.

Dipke's old post on Rahul Gandhi goes viral

Dipke's post on X, dated September 8, 2022, has gone viral on the social media platform. He had responded to a journalist's post about Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and described the march as a "travel vlog".

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was a mega march organised by the Congress party and led by Rahul Gandhi. It covered more than 3,500 km across 12 states and two union territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was a mega march organised by the Congress party and led by Rahul Gandhi. It covered more than 3,500 km across 12 states and two union territories. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the post about the march, Dipke wrote on X, “Rahul Gandhi's #BharatJodoYatra will end up as nothing more than a travel vlog.”

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The post has gained particular attention recently, as Dipke and the CJP have appealed to opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to join the protest and extend their support.

Social media users react to Dipke’s post

Netizens flooded the replies section, helping the post go viral. One user wrote, "Criticising someone is easy until u face the same situation".

Another user wrote, "Before asking Rahul Gandhi to join your hunger strike, ask yourself one question. Where were you when he was walking 3,750 km across India to challenge the BJP? Those who mocked him then have no right to seek his support now."

A third user commented, "Cockroach party chief. Now trying to put the blame for the possible sad end of the hunger strike on RG because he did not come to visit."

CJP protest and Wangchuk's hunger strike

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The CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination entered its 26th day on Thursday, while Wangchuk's hunger strike reached its 19th day.

The party's medical bulletin said Wangchuk remains "very weak" and continues to be under 24-hour medical vigilance.

Ahead of its "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, the CJP announced a one-day mass hunger strike on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged Wangchuk to end his fast.

Kejriwal, who had earlier said that AAP supports the CJP protest, is also scheduled to meet Wangchuk on Thursday.