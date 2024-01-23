close_game
News / India News / 'Travelled to Ayodhya as a pilgrim': PM Modi replies to President Murmu's letter

'Travelled to Ayodhya as a pilgrim': PM Modi replies to President Murmu's letter

HT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi in his reply to President Droupadi Murmu's letter to him shared the moments of him presiding over the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his reply to President Droupadi Murmu's letter to him shared the moments of him presiding over the ‘pran pratishtha’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“I am writing this letter to you after being witness to the most unforgettable moments of my life in Ayodhya Dham. I have returned with Ayodhya ingrained in my heart. It is an Ayodhya that is inseparable from me,” the prime minister said in his letter.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu.(X)
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu.(X)

“I travelled to Ayodhya Dham as a pilgrim. It is a place comprising faith and history. I was overwhelmed after going there,” he said, adding that being witness to such a historic moment is fortune and comes with a responsibilty.

“In your letter, you had mentioned my 11-day long ‘anushthan’ and the rituals. Our country has witnessed innmurable people who undertook fast for centuries to ensure that Ram Lalla gets back to his own place,” PM Modi's letter read.



“Shri Ram who has inspired me to adopt ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayas’. The country is witnessing results of this mantra. Over the past ten years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty”, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu in her letter to PM Modi on the eve of Ram temple consecration ceremony had said she could only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by the prime minister in the temple.

“The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram," the President had written in her letter.

Adding further, President Murmu wrote,“The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation.”

Get India NewsRam Mandir Ayodhya Ram Mandir Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
