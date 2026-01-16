Gadag , The Karnataka government on Friday went on a treasure hunt following the discovery of gold ornaments during the construction of a house in the historic Lakkundi village known for its architectural heritage in Gadag district. Treasure hunt begins after gold ornaments unearthed in Karnataka's Lakkundi village

The government decided to launch a full-scale excavation on the premises of the Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple at Lakkundi.

The project is being undertaken jointly by the Department of Tourism, the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, the Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority and the district administration.

The JCBs, trucks and tractors were moved in to carry out excavation on the temple premises. A 10 metres by 10 metres area has been demarcated for excavation. The area has been notified for excavation.

"We have roped in 15 women and five men for this job," an officer engaged in the work said.

Lakkundi was once ruled by the Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Kalchuris and the Vijayanagara kings, and associated with the famed philanthropist Danachintamani Attimabbe.

This was also the place where gold coins were minted in the ancient time, sources in the archaeology department said.

The treasure hunt began after a boy accidently discovered a small copper pot filled with gold ornaments weighing 470 grams. The ornaments are said to be 300 to 400 years old.

The boy handed over the treasure to the district administration, for which he was felicitated.

Officials said the region is believed to be rich in buried valuables, including gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, rubies, corals and cat's eye stones.

"Lakkundi has historically been a prosperous centre, and evidence suggests that immense material wealth may still be concealed underground," sources involved in the excavation said.

During an exploration conducted in November 2024, thousands of ancient artefacts were unearthed at Lakkundi.

More recently, the discovery of jewellery has further heightened interest in the site. Even now, precious stones such as sapphires, pearls, gems, diamonds and cat's eye are reportedly being found in different parts of the area.

Archaeologists said the fresh excavation is of high historical importance and is expected to yield inscriptions, monuments, sculptures and ornaments linked to Karnataka's medieval history, potentially adding significantly to the understanding of Lakkundi's rich heritage.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.