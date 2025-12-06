‘Treated worse than animals’: 12 men from UP's Pilibhit stranded in Kyrgyzstan, families allege torture

At least 12 labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district are reportedly stranded in Kyrgyzstan, with families alleging that the men are being tortured and “treated worse than animals” abroad. The families have met the police and the authorities several times regarding the cases of the stranded men.(ANI/ Representational)

The district administration sent a detailed report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department regarding the stranded labourers on Friday.

District magistrate (DM) Gyanendra Singh said the report was prepared after the Home Department sought factual details and directed the Superintendent of Police to conduct a probe.

The workers have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Ajay, Chandrapal, Santram, Rohit, Ramesh, Harswaroop, Shyamcharan, Sanjeev, Prempal, Ramasare and Harishankar.

“Information about all 12 persons stranded in Kyrgyzstan has been compiled and sent to the government so that the due process can be initiated for their safe return,” the DM told PTI.

Families allegedly torture

Families of the stranded men have alleged that they are being tortured in Kyrgyzstan, and the local agents are demanding up to ₹2 lakh for their return. The labourers have also been sending video messages to their families, appealing for rescue.

The families have met the police and Pilibhit authorities several times regarding the cases of the stranded men

Several family members met DM Gyanendra Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Yadav and narrated the ordeal earlier this week.

According to the families, the workers had been sent to Kyrgyzstan nearly three months ago by agents running a local recruitment agency. Each worker reportedly paid about ₹2.5 lakh, and was sent on a 59-day visa with “misleading contracts”, relatives quoted in a PTI report claimed.

The families alleged that they are being forced to work in different cities, denied proper food, and prevented from returning. They further claimed the men were being beaten and treated “worse than animals”.

What do the officials say?

SP Abhishek Yadav confirmed that the matter has been assigned to CO City Deepak Chaturvedi for investigation. He said the families have submitted written complaints, alleging that a local firm operating from a city colony, along with its representatives, allegedly played a role in sending them abroad under false promises.

Officials said all 12 workers wish to return to India at the earliest, and their video appeals have been included in the probe.

The administration’s report will help the state government initiate steps for their repatriation, the DM said.