Trekking above 3,000 metres in Himachal's Kangra district temporarily banned

PTI |
Nov 27, 2024 05:32 PM IST

The order also specifically restricts paragliding pilots from flying near the Dhauladhar range.

Trekking activities above 3,000 metres in the Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district have been prohibited until further notice, announced Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa on Wednesday.

Violators of the order will face action under BNS. (Representative image)
Violators of the order will face action under BNS. (Representative image)

The DC explained that the order was issued to ensure public safety, given the region's harsh topography and the risks associated with winter snowfall.

As per the directive, prior permission from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra is required for trekking on low-altitude routes such as Kareri, Triund and Adi Himani Chamunda.

The order also specifically restricts paragliding pilots from flying near the Dhauladhar range.

Additionally, the SP's office will deploy extra personnel to monitor weather conditions forecasted by the Meteorological Department in Shimla before granting any trekking permissions.

The directive further states that trekking permissions will automatically be cancelled if the weather department issues a weather warning or alert.

Exemptions to this order are granted to disaster management teams, including the NDRF, SDRF and search-and-rescue teams from the Mountaineering Centre in McLeod Ganj, as well as local police, the order noted.

The DC has instructed the District Tourism Officer to ensure that all stakeholders in Kangra's tourism sector inform visitors about the restrictions and the potential penalties for violations.

The directive also warns that violations will result in strict action under the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
