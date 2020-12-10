e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights: Mamata on Human Rights Day

Trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights: Mamata on Human Rights Day

Every year, December 10 is observed as the Human Rights Day. It was on this day that in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman district of state on December 8.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman district of state on December 8. (File photo)
         

There is a big trend to crush fundamental rights and muzzle the voice of the people, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Thursday, Human Rights Day.

Every year, December 10 is observed as the Human Rights Day. It was on this day that in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Today is #HumanRightsDay. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding #humanrights,” Banerjee tweeted.

The chief minister has, on many occasions, lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of allegedly violating the country’s federal structure, using central agencies to scare state governments and politicians, stifling the media and forcefully suppressing any kind of protest against it.

On its part, the BJP has said that more than 100 party workers have been killed in West Bengal during Banerjee’s regime and around 1,500 party workers and supporters are languishing in jails after the TMC-led government in the state implicated them in false cases.

Meanwhile, on Human Rights Day, Banerjee, went on to say, “The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and half years. It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal #HumanRights Commission was set up in 1995. My best wishes to all.”

tags
top news
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
LIVE: PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In