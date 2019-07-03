Tribal woman gang-raped in moving truck in Bhopal; 3 held

A tribal woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal late on Monday, police said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday and all the accused have been arrested, said police. The men have been identified as residents of Kolukhedi area in Bhopal.

Khajuri police station in-charge Upendra Bhati said the woman was returning to her village in Sehore district with her husband late on Monday night. The couple took a lift in a truck in Khajuri area, Bhati said.

“The truck was being driven by Shubham. The other two accused Bittu and Akash were also present in the truck. When they started sexually harassing the woman and her husband objected the accused stopped the truck and threw him out of the truck. Later, they raped the woman and dropped her in Bairagarh area of Bhopal,” Bhati said.

The woman reached her home on Tuesday morning and later registered a complaint with the police.

“The woman’s husband took the help of the police to search for his wife. When he didn’t find her, he returned home where he found his wife injured and badly. Later, a formal FIR was lodged,” he added.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 08:26 IST