Tributes pour in as Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies of post-Covid infection

Pune: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Rajeev Satav, died on Sunday due to post-Covid complications, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said. He was 46.

Satav was admitted to Jehangir Hospital in the city on April 23, a day after he tested positive for Covid-19. Due to some complications, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and later put on ventilator support. He tested negative last week but was on immunosuppressants, Tope said. Four days ago, he was diagnosed with a fresh infection of Cytomegalovirus that resulted in lung fibrosis. He was put on ventilator support once again, but his lungs were so heavily infected that it became difficult for the doctors to pull him out of it, Maharashtra minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam said. Satav breathed his last at 5 am on Sunday.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the young MP’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him as “a leader with much potential”. “Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the demise as a “big loss”. “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,” he tweeted. Satav was close to Gandhi and was given important political assignments, such as consolidating Congress’ presence in Gujarat.

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena expressed shock at Satav’s demise, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar describing him as a “studious and aggressive leader”.

Born on September 21, 1974, Satav studied at Pune’s Fergusson college and at ILS Law College. He was elected as the MLA in 2009 from Kalamnuri in Marathwada. In 2014, he became a Lok Sabha MP from Hingoli, his native place. Before the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, Satav was made the All-India Congress Committee in-charge for the Saurashtra region where the Congress did very well. In 2018, he replaced Ashok Gehlot as the AICC in-charge for Gujarat.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu described Satav as a “dynamic parliamentarian” who was “deeply committed to serving the people”.

Satav’s last rites will be performed on Monday morning, his family informed.