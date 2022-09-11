Home / India News / Tricolour fly at half-mast as India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tricolour fly at half-mast as India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Published on Sep 11, 2022 10:25 AM IST

The British High Commission has opened a book of condolence at the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi for people wishing to pay their respects to the late Queen.

National flag fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country.(ANI)
The national flags at all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan are flying at half mast as India observes one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to UK's Queen Elizabeth II who died last Thursday.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," a state from ministry of home affairs said.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly, it said. There will be no official entertainment on the day, according to the release.

The British High Commission has opened a book of condolence at the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi for people wishing to pay their respects to the late Queen. In the photographs of Air Force Headquarters, Ministry of External Affairs, and National Museum, the national flag can be seen flying at half mast.

People in India paid rich tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch who breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A woman from Kerala who was visiting the national capital said the Queen's demise was unfortunate, reported ANI.

"We respect the Royal Family and our prayers are with the family in this difficult time. We congratulate and extend best wishes to the new King Charles III," she said, as quoted by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Queen Elizabeth II as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

In Britain, a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, which will be held on September 19, as confirmed by the Buckingham Palace. Flags at Royal residences will remain half-masted until 0800 hrs on the morning after the final day of royal mourning.

