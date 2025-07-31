Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Trinamool Congress panchayat member hacked to death in Bengal's Hooghly

PTI |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 02:34 pm IST

The incident occurred near the Kanaipur autorickshaw stand on Wednesday evening when a group of men attacked Trinamool Congress member with sharp objects

A Trinamool Congress leader in Kanaipur in West Bengal's Hooghly district was hacked to death by unidentified assailants, police said on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers struck him multiple times before fleeing the scene.(PTI/Representational Image)
The incident occurred near the Kanaipur autorickshaw stand on Wednesday evening when a group of men attacked him with sharp objects, a senior officer said.

The TMC leader was taken to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead, the police said.

"Trinamool Congress panchayat member Pintu Chakraborty was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Kanaipur while he was returning home on Wednesday evening. An investigation is underway," he said.

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Kolkata for better treatment.

State Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty, who visited the hospital, said the deceased was close to him as they had studied together.

"I am unable to comprehend the reason behind the murder, but I hope the police will arrest the culprits soon," he said.

Opposition leaders alleged that an internal feud within the Trinamool Congress was the reason behind the attack.

