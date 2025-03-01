Trinamool Congress protests against SFI ‘attack’ on education minister at Jadavpur University

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest in Kolkata against SFI (The Students' Federation of India) members, alleging an ‘attack’ on West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu at the Jadavpur University on Saturday. Students' Federation of India (SFI) members gather around West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's car at Jadavpur University campus, in Kolkata, Saturday, March 1, 2025.(PTI)

SFI ‘gheraos’ minister

Earlier on Saturday, Members of CPI(M) students wing SFI and AISA allegedly attacked the education minister's vehicle and damaged its windscreen during their protest demanding the immediate announcement of dates for Jadavpur University's student union election.

‘SFI wanted chaos’

The minister, who was present to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), reportedly tried to initiate a dialogue with the protesting students, but was surrounded by more than 100 of them, PTI reported.

“I was ready to talk to the protesting students. Even the SFI handed over a memorandum to me, but when I was about to board the car again, over 100 protestors turned aggressive and surrounded me. I was ready to speak to five representatives even in the presence of the vice-chancellor, but they did not want constructive dialogue. They wanted chaos and lawlessness,” the minister said.

SFI members allegedly damaged the vehicle by hitting its windscreen and rear-view mirror. The broken glass shreds damaged the minister's left hand and he was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital, where he complained of uneasiness.

“I have undergone an x-ray test as I felt pain in my chest. However, doctors told me there was no serious injury. There were some external marks on the upper part of my body but these are not serious,” Basu said while leaving the hospital.

The minister also alleged that the attackers were from ultra-left outfits which he claimed were active on the Jadavpur University campus.

SFI blames TMC ‘outsiders’

SFI leader Kaushiki Bhattacharya denied responsibility for the violence and said their only demand was to conduct the students' union polls at the earliest.

“We did not resort to violence. It is the TMC outsiders who joined some of their sympathisers on the campus to attack our activists and use abusive language against us,” she said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh termed the attack as part of a plan by the “ultra-left elements” to instigate chaos in the state. “Our patience and tolerance should not be mistaken as weakness by those who are behind such attacks,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)