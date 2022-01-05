Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty tests Covid positive, says ‘it has got me pretty bad'

Trinamool MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday said on her social media she has tested positive for Covid-19 though she did not have any public interactions in the past few days, she said. "I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up," Mimi tweeted.

In June 2021, the MP fell ill after being administered with a fake Covid vaccine though it was not known whether her illness was caused by the fake Covid vaccine. Reports said she had complained of dehydration and stomach ache. The MP also took a leading role in busting the fake vaccine racket.

The Covid situation in India is deteriorating with 14,022 fresh cases recorded on Wednesday. As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 23.17 per cent. A total of 60,511 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 6,438 people recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 16,25,454.