Trinamool set to sweep Bengal bypolls, Mamata says BJP’s ‘politics of arrogance’ rejected

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:44 IST

With Trinamool Congress all set for a perfect score in the bypolls to three states in West Bengal, chief minister Mamamata Banerjee said it is the victory of people and people have rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“This is a victory of people. This is a victory of development. Politic of arrogance will not work. People have rejected the BJP,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“People have voted against BJP because the party they voted for at the national level are asking them to prove that they are Indian citizens,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress won the Kaliagunj assembly seat in north Bengal and the Kharagpur Sadar seat in West Midnapore district. The ruling party is winning both the seats for the first time. The Trinamool candidate was also leading at Karimpur seat in Nadia district.

Trinamool’s Tapan Deb Sinha won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,304 votes. TMC was leading in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur by 15,000 and 28,000 votes, PTI reported.

The Kharagpur Sadar seat in West Midnapore district fell vacant after sitting legislator Dilip Ghosh was elected to Lok Sabha in the April-May general elections.

The bypoll to the Karimpur seat in Nadia district is necessitated because of TMC legislator Mohua Moitra’s election to Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar.The bypoll to Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur became necessary after the death of sitting Congress MLA Pramatha Nath Roy.

The Trinamool Congress tweeted that the BJP’s days are numbered in Bengal. “This is the first time we are winning in Kharagpur and Kaliaganj. Minorities, Adivasis, Rajbanshi--everyone has voted for us. Courtesy is the culture of Bengal,” it said.