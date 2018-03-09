Trinamool to support Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Rajya Sabha polls

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, announced support for Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

Announcing the decision the Trinamool’s core committee meeting in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, “Trinamool will support Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He has fought for us in many legal battles.”

There will be contest for five seats for Rajya Sabha from the state this year. Victory for four candidates of ruling Trinamool candidates is assured.

However, neither the Congress nor the Left Front has the requisite strength in Bengal assembly to get their candidates elected on their own strength.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has 213 MLAs in the Bengal assembly that has 294 elected members. The Congress has 32 and the Left has 30.

On Friday, Left Front too announced CPI(M) state secretariat member, Rabin Deb as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

But with Mamata Banerjee extending support for Singhvi, his victory is confirmed since even after getting its four candidates elected, Trinamool will have excess votes to spare for the Congress candidate.

Justifying Deb’s nomination, Left Front chairman Biman Bose issued a statement saying they were surprised to hear that the Congress has unanimously decided to field its own candidate at a time when Congress and Left Front were in dialogue over a consensus candidate. “So we had no other option but to nominate Robin Deb for the polls,” he said.

The four Trinamool candidates for the RS polls are Nadimul Haque, Subhasish Chakrabarty, Abir Biswas and Dr Santanu Sen.

Apart from Haque, who was nominated to the RS in 2012, all are new candidates. While Sen, 45, is a doctor, Chakravarty and Biswas, 45, are lawyers.

The elections have become necessary since the terms of Kunal Ghosh, Bibek Gupta and Nadimul Haque of Trinamool Congress and CPI(M)’s Tapan Sen will end on April 2. Mukul Roy, who switched over to the BJP from the Trinamool Congress resigned from the House last year.