Triple lockdown announced in 4 districts of Kerala with higher positivity rate

Strict restrictions will be implemented in the four districts of Kerala where triple lockdown will be in force from midnight Sunday, said state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

On Friday, Vijayan had said that an enhanced 'triple lockdown' will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is higher.

Today, while briefing about the rules of the triple lockdown in four districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram--the Chief Minister said, "Triple lockdown areas will be divided as zones and higher police officials will be in charge of each area."

Vijayan said the drone will be used to see if there is crowding in these areas and geo-fencing will be implemented to find out if people are skipping quarantine.

"A case will be registered under the epidemic act against those who skip quarantine and help people to skip quarantine. Milk, paper delivery should be completed before 6 am. Bakery and grocery shops should open on alternate days. Banks will function on Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. Medical shops, petrol pumps will be open," he said.

Vijayan added that the borders of these districts will remain closed.

He further informed that a few cases of the fungal infection seen in Maharashtra and Gujarat have also been seen in Kerala.

"The disease was reported before Covid also. State Medical Board is collecting samples for studies," he added.