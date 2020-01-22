Triple murder rocks Chhattisgarh’s Durg, police detain one suspect

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 06:34 IST

Three people including a woman, her infant daughter and an unidentified man were found murdered on Tuesday morning in Chattisgarh’s Durg district .

As per primary investigation, the murder had taken place on Monday. The killer sealed the mouth of deceased Manju Suryavanshi (26), and the unidentified man with a plastic tape.

The police also found that bodies were partially charred and tied with a rope in a rented house in Talpuri colony of Bhilai Nagar area of Durg.

“We have detained Manju’s husband from a train near Raurkela railway station in Odisha, who is the prime suspect in the case. Two teams are bringing him to Durg and we hope that we will crack the case. Till now we are yet to ascertain the reasons behind the murder,” said Superintendent of Police ( SSP) Durg Ajay Yadav.

“Suryawanshi after separating from her first husband a few years back, married to Ravi, who used to work as a carpenter in Durg and the couple were having a newborn daughter,” said SP Yadav.

Yadav further said that police are yet to ascertain the identity of the other man, who was found in Talpuri colony.

“We are tracing the bike who was found near the house but it was sold several times hence it is taking time,” said SP.

Durg police said that after the murder an unidentified caller on Tuesday morning told Suryavanshi’s mother that her daughter and son-in-law were burning in their rented flat in Talpuri Colony following which she alerted the police.