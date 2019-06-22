Triple talaq: 32-yr-old Mumbra man arrested

Bhoiwada police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Mumbra for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in April after his in-laws failed to meet his demand for Rs 3-lakh dowry.

Police said the accused, Amir Mukhtar Ahmad Momin, who runs a mobile shop in Bhiwandi, has been booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, which bans instant triple talaq. His mother Alimunnisa, sister Uneja and her husband Zubair Ahmed, have been booked under relevant IPC sections for torturing the woman. The couple have been married since May 2016. The woman lodged a complaint with Bhoiwada police on Wednesday. They have an 18-month-old son.

KA Karpe, senior inspector from Bhoidwada police, said, “Momin had also sent a court notice twice to divorce his wife, which will work as an evidence.”

“When the woman was eight months pregnant, her in-laws sent her to maternal house in Mumbra for delivery,” said Karpe.

After the delivery, the woman alleged that her husband did not come to take her home.

On April 28, when the woman went to her in-laws’ home without informing them, she was allegedly abused. They allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh dowry to allow her to live there. When the woman’s family members refused, Momin uttered the word talaq thrice.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 02:03 IST