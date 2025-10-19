Tripura: 16 held under NDPS Act, 896 kg cannabis, heroin seized in 10 days

Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested 16 people in connection with 15 narcotics-related cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the last ten days, police said. Tripura Police have arrested 16 people in connection with 15 narcotics-related cases. (Representative photo)

Around 896 kg of cannabis, 90,617 cough syrup bottles, 180 Yaba tablets, and 27.78 gram of heroin were also seized in a joint operation with intelligence agencies as the crackdown on the illegal drug trade across the state intensifies.

Announcing this, chief minister Manik Saha said that huge quantities of contraband items comprising over 800kg of cannabis, 180 Yaba tablets and other substances were seized during an anti-drug operation conducted by the state police in cooperation with intelligence agencies in the past ten days.

“Tripura Police is committed to make the state free from drugs and bring all who have involvement in the nexus under the legal system. Our government, following a zero tolerance policy, is working intensively to give a drug-free future to the youths,” the CM wrote on his Facebook on Saturday.

Last month, Saha, while speaking on the final day of the Autumn Session of the assembly, had said that a total 2,729 drug peddlers were arrested till then and another 28 having involvement in drug peddling cases were yet to be arrested as they were absconding.

A total of 248 drug consumers were arrested in the past three financial years, from 2022–2023 to 2024–2025.

Shah also said that the conviction rate in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases was 11.7% in 2022 and 2023, and in the subsequent year, it was 5%.