Tripura: 3 held for anti-national remarks; Rallies against Pahalgam attack

Agartala: At least three people, including a retired teacher, were arrested in Tripura in last two days for allegedly making anti-national comments on social media about the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, police said on Saturday. Tripura central University too held a protest rally in the university premises with participation from faculty members, students and other staff members of the varsity (ANI)

The Tripura police issued an advisory on social media following the arrests: “It has come to our notice that certain individuals are circulating provocative and misleading messages in social media. Please be aware that forwarding, sharing, or creating such content is an offence under the law. Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity. We urge everyone not to pay attention to or forward any provocative and misleading message. We request all citizens to stay alert and report any such unlawful activity to the Police immediately”.

According to police, a case was lodged at Ambassa police station in Dhalai district based on which two people were arrested on Friday. Another suspect, identified as Jahirul Islam, reportedly a resident of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, was arrested on Thursday.

“Addressing the recent social media incident with utmost seriousness, I directed police officials to take swift action and to bring the perpetrator to book. Accused has already been nabbed by the police. Our government prioritizes the safety and dignity of our daughters and mothers, ensuring zero tolerance for lawbreakers,” Tripura chief minister Manik Saha wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

CM Saha added, “ In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Government of India has intensified efforts to identify Pakistani citizens in the state, as per the decisions taken in the CCS meeting led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Police & General administration has been instructed to take immediate action to identify and deport such individuals.”

Meanwhile, different educational institutes, organisations and political parties took out protest rallies across the state condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Tripura central University too held a protest rally in the university premises with participation from faculty members, students and other staff members of the varsity. “Terrorism is a hindrance to our country’s progress. It should be eliminated from our country. We demand our government to take stern action soon to end terrorism in the country, especially Kashmir so that peace can prevail in our country,” vice chancellor of TU Ganga Prasad Prasain said.

Condemning the incident, Tripura Gausia Committee, a Muslim organisation, demanded the Centre to take stern action against the terrorists involved. “We prayed for the departed souls by maintaining one minute silence. We condemned the incident and demanded the government to identify the culprits and take stern action against them,” a leader of the committee said.

“We demand the government to provide justice in this case ( Pahalgam attack) and give financial aid to dead persons’ family members” a Congress district committee member, who was a part of a silent protest in the capital city, said.

Similarly, Viswa Hindu Parishad ( VHP) organised a rally in the city too protesting against the attack. “26 tourists were killed at Pahalgam on Tuesday. We have organised rally protesting against the attack and to extend our respect to the departed souls,” Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Shankar Roy said.