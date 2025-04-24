Pahalgam terror attack: Punjab units of BJP, Cong hold protests in Chandigarh

The Punjab units of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress held separate protests in Chandigarh on Wednesday condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. BJP workers protest at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Wednesday against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)

The BJP protest was led by former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who is also the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge. The Congress staged a protest under state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Rupani, who strongly condemned the attack, said the culprits will not be spared.

He said the incident was a conspiracy to disturb peace in the Valley since the Narendra Modi government took several decisive steps in the last few years for the development and stability of Kashmir, leading to a record number of tourist footfalls there, local people gaining employment and life turning normal.

“This terrorist attack is not only the murder of innocent people but also a direct attack on the peace, trade and tourism in Kashmir,” he said.

During the protest, BJP leaders and workers took out a march from the party office at Sector-37 in Chandigarh. They raised anti-Pakistan slogans and burnt an effigy near the Sector 25 roundabout.

India united against terror: Warring

A separate protest was staged by the Punjab Congress. Party workers raised slogans like ‘Desh Ki Ekta Zindabad’ and against Pakistan.

Warring said the Centre should give a befitting reply to Pakistan at whose behest innocent Indian citizens have been killed.

He said the attack was a direct assault on the unity and integrity of the country. “All of us, irrespective of our political affiliations and ideologies, stand together to defeat the dastardly designs of the enemy. We, as Indians, are united and powerful enough to teach our enemies the harshest lessons.”