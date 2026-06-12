Agartala, Tripura attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹30,000 crore in the last year, with projects exceeding ₹8,000 crore already implemented, Chief Minister Manik Saha said. Tripura attracted ₹30,000 cr investment proposals last year with ₹8,000 cr projects grounded: CM

Saha also said his government has adopted a long-term vision, 'Lakshya 2047', aligned with the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat', to ensure an inclusive, prosperous and healthy future for the northeastern state.

Speaking at the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, the premier policy think tank of the Centre, the chief minister on Thursday said Tripura has doubled its Gross State Domestic Product in the last six years and emerged as India's third fully literate state.

"The state has attracted investment proposals worth more than ₹30,000 crore in the last year, with projects exceeding ₹8,000 crore already grounded," Saha said.

Major companies, including Bharti Airtel, are establishing strategic facilities such as a data centre in Agartala to serve Eastern India, he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's efforts to empower women and the youth.

"Around 4.96 lakh rural women are actively engaged in 55,676 self-help groups . The 'Samriddhi' campaign has accelerated credit flow to women-led SHGs and enterprises, while efforts are underway to integrate SHG-based micro-enterprises into the formal MSME ecosystem," Saha said.

He said the state has also achieved complete digitalisation and paperless functioning across administrative work, from the cabinet level to gram panchayats.

"The state has adopted a long-term vision, 'Lakshya 2047', aligned with the national goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, ensuring an inclusive, secure, prosperous, and healthy future for all citizens", he said.

Saha stated that medical education has also witnessed remarkable growth, with MBBS seats increasing from 225 to 550 and postgraduate seats from 85 to 196 in the past few years.

He said significant progress was also being made in tourism, with the development of the Mata Tripura Sundari Tourism Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit.

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