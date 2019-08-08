Tripura BSF official kills self with service rifle

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:03 IST

One Border Security Force ( BSF) official allegedly committed suicide when he shot himself with his service rifle at Srimantapur Border Outpost in Sepahijala District, nearly 30 kilometres from capital city Agartala on Thursday.

Body of Krishna Murari, 50, an assistant sub inspector of 145 Battalion BSF was spotted at around 1:30 AM inside the outpost.

Murari was from Uttar Pradesh and was posted in Tripura three-and-half years ago.

His body was sent for post mortem.

When contacted, a senior BSF official on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident and said that he might have had domestic problems.

Total five cases of BSF personnel committing suicide including Krishna Murari case have been registered this year in Tripura, said the BSF official.

“They might be in distress due to their domestic problems that forced them to take this step. So far concerned, they didn’t have service related problems,” he said.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 19:03 IST