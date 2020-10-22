Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’

india

After Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb called upon his party workers to uproot the communists from the state by 2023 while spreading the messages of nationalism and also those shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPM responded by calling the CM ‘little Hitler’, and claimed that history would not forgive him. The state would go for assembly polls in 2023.

“We should keep our focus on only one thing till 2023 - uprooting the seed of the communists from Tripura. We need to work in this direction. We need to spread messages of nationalism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to each and every corner of the state and only after that will our organisation be strengthened,” Biplab Deb had said, during a party programme held in Ambassa of Dhalai district, on Sunday.

The CPM responded by alleging Deb’s words resembled that of a fascist. “Being in a constitutional post, a chief minister cannot make such a statement. His words sound like a fascist. History will never forgive this little Hitler,” the statement said.

The Left party further claimed that during the reign of the BJP-IPFT government, democracy has been trampled in the state. They claimed that during their 31 months old regime, the ruling coalition was behind attacks on the opposition leaders and activists, killing many and setting party offices on fire, since the formation of the alliance’s government in 2018.

However, Deb had earlier blamed the opposition for holding a negative attitude despite the “good work” done by his government and urged the party workers to spread the word about the government’s developmental initiatives on social media.

“Though many developmental activities have been done since 2018, those are not reflected due to the negative attitude of the opposition. I urge you all to become active on social media to spread our developmental activities among the people,” said Deb.

Deb had earlier asked workers to ensure that household in Tripura hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda in their homes to ensure BJP remains in power in the state for the next 30-35 years.