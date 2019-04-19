Tripura Congress chief booked for slapping man inside police station

Police have filed a case against Congress’ Tripura unit chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman for slapping a man accused of attacking the convoy his party’s candidate from the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

A video showing Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman slapping Mithun Debbarma in what seemed to be inside a police station went viral on social media. Debbarma was arrested for his role in the attack on the convoy of Pragya Deb Burman.

Khowai Police registered a case against Pradyot Kishore under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on late on Thursday night.

“We will serve him a notice for interrogation within two to three days after collecting all evidence,” Khowai police station’s officer-in-charge Partha Chakraborty said.

Pragya Deb Burman, the elder sister of Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, was returning after campaigning in Tulasikhar, about 70 kilometres from state capital Agartala, when a few people pelted stones at her vehicle on Thursday. She was not hurt.

She is contesting from the East Tripura constituency against CPI(M) candidate Jitendra Chaudhury, the BJP’s Rebati Tripura and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) candidate NC Debbarma. The election will be held on April 23.

“The Govt has filed IPC Sec 447 ( 3 months jail), Sec 352 ( 3 months jail), Sec 323 ( 1 yr jail), Sec 506 ( 2 years jail) for retaliating against the man who planned and tried seriously to attack my sister MK Pragya DB alongwith 30 Goons at Tulasikhar, Khowai. I will respond and so will the people who understand the emotions of a brother (sic),” Pradyot wrote on Facebook.

Both Pradyot and Pragya have accused the IPFT of the attack.

IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma denied the allegation, saying that the accused might be their supporter but the party had no link with the incident.

The BJP condemned the “undemocratic” act of the state Congress chief.

“The video clearly shows that the Congress chief has slapped the youth inside the police station and also threatened the police. A man who can slap anyone inside a police station, he can also kill someone at any place. His act was inhuman and anti-tribal,” state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said while speaking to reporters.

