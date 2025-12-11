Tripura court jails three Bangladeshi nationals for passport violations

Agartala: A Tripura court on Wednesday convicted three Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 each for violating the Indian Passport Act. If they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo another six months of simple imprisonment. A Tripura court on Wednesday convicted three Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to one year of rigorous imprisonment. (Representative photo)

The three convicts were identified as Mohammad Raihan Miah and Nuru Alam Miah, residents of Hafu Banga, and Mohammad Mohi Uddin of Kathal Kandi in Bangladesh.

They were arrested in the last week of October for intruding into India and were convicted under the Indian Passport Act, the IPP Act, and the BNS at the Dharmanagar police station in North Tripura district, the Tripura police said in a statement.

After investigation, sub-inspector Biswajit Das of Dharmanagar police station submitted the chargesheet against the three Bangladeshi nationals on November 22.

Last week, chief minister Manik Saha said that infiltration into India from Bangladesh through the Tripura border has decreased, and exfiltration from the Indian side has begun.

“Now, there is almost no infiltration in the state. In the past, infiltration was a major issue. Now, most of the illegal immigrants of Bangladesh who have been hiding in the country have started fleeing. Many of them were arrested while they tried to flee,” CM Saha said.

He added that the Border Security Force (BSF), after consultation with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), is sending infiltrators back to their country as per legal procedures.

The state shares an 856-kilometre-long border with Bangladesh, some patches of which are yet to be fenced.

According to the BSF, a total of 628 Bangladeshi nationals, 57 Rohingyas and 280 Indian nationals were detained for infiltration in the past one year.