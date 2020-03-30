Tripura gives Ratan Tata a wish list to fight coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:27 IST

Two days after the Tata Group pledged Rs 1,500 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma on Monday wrote to Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata seeking material assistance to tackle the virus in the state.

Devvarma’s wish list includes 100 ventilators, 50,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and alcohol-based hand sanitizers each, 1,00,000 N95 masks and 500 makeshift tents for patients.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

“.. The situation solicits contribution from every possible side to hold us together. Tata Trusts has been a pioneer organization in stepping up to situations like this. The contribution of your organization to the North East Indian States also has been widely appreciated. I would like to bring to your kind attention about the requirement of following materials to prevent COVID-19 from becoming a huge outbreak in the State of Tripura,” the letter reads.

“.... In view of the above, I would request you to kindly look into the requirement and extend your cooperation for donating to the extent possible so that the State may prevent COVID-19 from becoming a huge outbreak,” Devvarma said in the letter.

The deputy chief minister also said that his government has already adopted certain preventive steps to contain spread of the disease.

The state government asked people to maintain social distancing, stay indoors and avoid coming out of their homes unless it is required during the lockdown period.

No one has yet tested positive for positive for coronavirus in Tripura.

On Saturday, the Tata Group while pledging the funds to fight coronavirus said they will be utilised for providing protective equipment to medical personnel, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to boost testing in the country and setting up treatment facilities for those already infected. The group has also said that it will train health workers and the general public to empower them against coronavirus