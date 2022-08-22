Tripura launches 24x7 highway patrol vehicle services to reduce road mishaps

With an aim to reduce road mishaps on highways, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Monday launched the state’s first 24x7 national highway patrol vehicle service.

The state has seen a rise in road mishaps by eight percent and fatalities by 2.5 percent month-on-month, Saha said.

According to a home department report, at least 90,000 vehicles plied on Tripura roads per month since 2020, while 10,000 vehicles from other states entered in the similar period.

“We launched four national highway patrol vehicles today which will help reduce road accidents. Drunk drivers will be identified as patrol vehicles will be equipped with speedometers, breath analyzers etc,” Saha said.

“Moreover, many drugs are transported through highway. We hope to reduce this trend,” the chief minister said while launching the patrol vehicles.