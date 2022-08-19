Home / India News / Tripura cops probe theft of files at police headquarters; 5 arrested

Tripura cops probe theft of files at police headquarters; 5 arrested

india news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 09:58 PM IST

The Tripura Police said the bundles of files that were stolen were meant for weeding and destruction

Police said the files were later recovered and five people arrested in this connection. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A high-level inquiry has been ordered after nearly 165 files were stolen from Tripura police headquarters, the state police said in a statement on Friday. Police said the files were later recovered and five people arrested in this connection.

“On intervening night of August 15-16/08/2022, some bundles of files meant for weeding, destruction and also some dormant files lying in an isolated cabin of PHQ were stolen / damaged by miscreants.....In this connection a high level enquiry by a senior police officer has been ordered and necessary action is being taken for security lapse,” said the statement.

Leader of opposition Manik Sarkar earlier asked chief minister Dr Manik Saha to order a high-level inquiry headed by senior police and administrative officials to investigate the incident. Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman had sought a judicial probe into the incident.

Friday, August 19, 2022
