Tripura man dies of coronavirus in Malaysia: Report

Tripura man dies of coronavirus in Malaysia: Report

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:43 IST
Sepahijala, Tripura
The virus, which originated in China, has claimed the lives of 170 people in that country alone, while confirmed cases have been reported in several countries across the world. (Reuters)
         

A 23-year-old man from Tripura died in a Malaysian hospital after being infected from a new strain of coronavirus, his family member has claimed.

The youth, identified as Manir Hossain, hailed from Purathal Rajnagar village in Madhupur police station area. He had gone to Malaysia back in 2018 and used to work there in a restraunt.

Speaking to ANI, Hossain’s grandfather Abdul Rahim said that he received the news of his grandson’s death from the Malaysian authorities on Wednesday morning.

“My 23-year-old grandson had gone to Malaysia around two years ago. We got a phone call from the Malaysian authorities on Wednesday morning, informing us of Hossain’s death due to coronavirus,” Rahim said.

Rahim urged the government to make arrangements for the early repatriation of Hossain’s body to India.

The virus, which originated in China, has claimed the lives of 170 people in that country alone, while confirmed cases have been reported in several countries across the world.

