Tripura men gets death sentence for raping & murdering a minor.

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:49 IST

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to death by a Tripura court for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018.

A district court of North Tripura delivered the verdict within a year of the crime on Wednesday, according to the Tripura North district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty.

The police said Tanti was sentenced to death for murdering the girl and was handed out two life sentences with fine of Rs 50,000 each for rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 4 of the POCSO Act. If the accused fails to furnish the fine, his sentence will increase by one year.

Tanti had raped the minor girl and then murdered her at Maheshpur village of North district in September 2018. A chargesheet was filed on March 24 this year and the trial was completed within five months.

