Home / India News / Tripura Police arrest 10 people accused of gang-raping a minor girl

Tripura Police arrest 10 people accused of gang-raping a minor girl

The incident took place on July 21. The minor was offered a lift in a car by a resident of her village. He and four others present in the vehicle took her to a forest and gang-raped her.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:18 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The case was registered on July 22 under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
Ten people have been arrested in Tripura in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl at a village of Teliamura in Khowai district more than a week ago, the police said.

“We have arrested 10 persons so far including five who were involved in gang-rape on July 21. Two persons are still absconding,” deputy inspector general, Northern Range, Soumitra Dhar told mediapersons in Agartala on Thursday.

The police claim that the minor had an affair with one Rupesh Sarkar and after a week-long chat, they met at Chakmaghat on July 21. While on her way back home, one resident of the rape survivor’s village offered her a lift in a vehicle. He and four others present in the vehicle took her to a forest and gang-raped her.

The case was registered on July 22 under Section 341, 376 (D) and 4 (1) of POCSO Act and Rupesh was arrested. Two days later, two more people were arrested. Later, during investigation, the police arrested the rest.

“The rape survivor’s statement was recorded. Her medical examinations were also done. All the arrested ones are currently in judicial custody,” Dhar said.

