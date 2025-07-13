Tripura police seek Delhi’s help to trace 19-year-old student missing for 6 days

Agartala: The Tripura Police on Sunday sought the help of their Delhi counterparts to trace a 19-year-old college student from the state who went missing in the national capital six days ago. Sneha Debnath, a resident of Bhuratali village at Sabroom in South Tripura district, studies Mathematics at a college under Delhi University. (X)

Sneha Debnath, a resident of Bhuratali village at Sabroom in South Tripura district, studies Mathematics at a college under Delhi University.

A Tripura police officer, requesting anonymity, said they have contacted the Delhi Police. “Director general of police (DGP) of Tripura has requested the special commissioner of Delhi Police to adopt steps to trace the girl. He (DGP) is monitoring the case himself,” the officer said.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday asked the police to take steps to rescue the student. “The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the chief minister’s office (CMO). Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action,” CMO wrote on X.

Also Read: Odisha student on ventilator after suicide attempt; next 48 hrs crucial: AIIMS

Debnath went missing from the Wazirabad area of North Delhi on July 7. Her family lodged a complaint at the Mehrauli police station in Delhi on July 9.

The Debnath family has been staying in Delhi for several years. According to her family members, she left home to receive her friend at the Sarai Rohilla railway station on the morning of July 7. “Sneha’s mobile phone was found switched off after a cab dropped her near Signature Bridge in Delhi,” the officer said.