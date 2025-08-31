Tripura Police uncover 47 crore digital fraud since 2021; 34 lakh returned: DGP

Agartala: Tripura Police have uncovered digital money fraud amounting to ₹46.96 crore since 2021, with ₹5.2 crore seized and ₹34 lakh returned to victims, director general of police (DGP) Anurag Dhyankar said. The police recovered a total of 20,387 bank account details involved in cybercrime attacks. (Representative photo)

A special drive has been arranged by the police to recover the remaining amount, following a few verifications and checks over the coming three months, the DGP said while addressing the press at the Tripura Police Headquarters on Saturday.

The police recovered a total of 20,387 bank account details involved in cybercrime attacks. “Most of these accounts were mule accounts—created by duping poor people and obtaining their personal and mobile phone details, with bank accounts opened in their names without their knowledge,” he added.

India ranks second globally in terms of cyber targets, cyber crime department deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nirdesh Deb, who was also present, said.

India sustained financial fraud of ₹1.98 crore in 2021. This rose to ₹4.62 crore in 2022, ₹9 crore in 2023, and ₹25.52 crore in 2024, the DGP Dhyankar, who earlier served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and specialised in tackling cybercrime.

“However, the trend is seen to be slower, with a financial loss of ₹10.36 crore recorded till July 31 this year,” he added.

The state police have undertaken several steps, including the launch of Tripura’s first dedicated cybercrime police station in June this year, Dhyankar said.

Urging people to stay away from online financial gain offers, unverified mobile apps, and from sharing personal details or OTPs (one-time passwords) with unknown callers, DGP Dhyankar said, “Timely information can prevent further money transfer in case of cybercrime attacks. The money can be returned in most of these fraud cases, but the cybercrime department has to be informed quickly. Fraudsters and scammers use many tools these days, including fake accounts, mule accounts, blockchain, and VPNs.”

“If anyone faces such cybercrime issues, they should go to the nearest police station or cybercrime police station and call the emergency number 112 or the national cybercrime helpline 1930,” he said.

DSP Deb also spoke about emerging patterns of cybercrimes in recent years, including fake gas and power bills, investment scams via WhatsApp trading groups, bank frauds through OTP theft, phishing emails, lottery scams, OLX scams, and digital arrest schemes.

“Life has been made easier with digital convenience, but it has also opened the door to a plethora of cybercrimes—all of which are faceless, borderless, and constantly evolving. It is one of the fastest-growing threats to people and governments,” DGP Dhyankar said.