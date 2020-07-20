Tripura records fresh spike of 223 Covid-19 positive cases in a day

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:34 IST

Tripura recorded 223 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Saturday late evening – the highest single-day spike to date – as the tally rose to 2,892.

Among the 223 new Covid-19 patients, 101 are the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

“223 people found Covid-19 positive, out of 4,175 samples tested on Saturday. Six of them had arrived by flights, 30 were in contact with Covid-19 patients, eight were symptomatic and 179 found infected during rapid antigen detection (RAD) tests,” chief minister Biplab Deb shared the information on Twitter.

The CM also gave a district-wise break-up of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases: Dhalai (88), West District (58), Gomati (34), Sepahijala (22), Khowai (14), North District (13), South District (3) and Unakoti (1)

The state government had started RAD tests from last week.

Fresh lockdown restrictions have been announced for seven days from last Friday within a kilometre (km) and 0.5 km in rural and civic body areas, respectively, from the India-Bangladesh border amid a recent spike in Covid-19 positive cases in these areas.

The state health department has said 1,739 Covid-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection. So far, five people have died due to the viral outbreak. While a Covid-19 patient had died by suicide.