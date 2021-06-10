Tripura records highest single day 14 Covid-19 deaths during the 2nd wave

14 Covid-19 patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours in Tripura, the highest in a day during the second wave of the pandemic. On the brighter side, the positivity rate has declined to 3.72% from 4.41%, according to the state health department.

625 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours including 183 from West district, the largest district in the state. Khowai (94), Unakoti (88), South district (70), North district (55), Sepahijala (52), Gomati (48) and Dhalai district (48) accounted for the rest.

Over 150 Covid-19 patients have died and more than 20,000 cases were recorded in the state this year, said a senior doctor. An audit report recently released by the health department said that more than 100 patients died at Covid care centres while some were in home isolation.

A health department expert said people’s reluctance to undergo Covid-19 test, getting vaccinated and regularly checking oxygen levels has been the main reason behind the deaths.

“If the patients come to the hospital with below 60% oxygen level, it is almost impossible to help them despite the presence of well-equipped infrastructure”, said Dr Tapan Majumder, head of the microbiology department.