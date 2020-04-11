Tripura reports second Covid-19 case, had travelled with first patient

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 07:04 IST

Tripura reported its second case of the coronavirus disease on Friday, four days after a woman tested positive for the infection, officials said.



The northeastern state’s Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma informed about the second positive case late in the evening.



The patient is a trooper in the 13th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), who went to meet his family in Madhya Pradesh and returned on March 21, he said.



"The patient was shifted to quarantine. All other TSR personnel would be tested as well," Dr Debbarma said while speaking to reporters.



Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote about the second Covid-19 patient of the state on Facebook.



“The patient is 32 years old Male from Madhya Pradesh and currently staying at Damcherra and has travelled along with the last COVID19 positive patient in train. Don't Panic, we are taking all possible measures to keep everyone secure. Stay Home Stay Safe and Co-operate with Government,” Deb wrote in his post.



The state government has converted two buildings of two state-run hospitals, GBP and IGM hospitals, as Covid-19 hospitals, according to a notification released on Friday.



Currently, 844 people are quarantined in the state. As of now, 299 samples have been tested.